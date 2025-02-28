Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Australia in CT 2025 clash

LAHORE: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first in their Champions Trophy 2025 game against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The game is important for both sides as a victory would pave the way for the winning side to book a place in the semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia Playing XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wc), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson.

Australia got off to a flying start in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 after they chased down the highest-ever score at an ICC event against England.

Their second fixture against South Africa was abandoned due to rain and shared points with South Africa.

Afghanistan lost their opening game to South Africa, however, they made a remarkable comeback in the tournament by defeating England to knock them out of contention for a semi-final spot.