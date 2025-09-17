Bangladesh survive Rashid Khan scare, defeat Afghanistan in Asia Cup thriller

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 ended with Bangladesh beating Afghanistan by eight runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Mustafizur Rahman starred with three wickets to keep his team alive in the tournament.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh clash saw the Afghan side chasing 155 runs but falling short as they were bowled out for 146 on the very last ball of the match. The chase got off to a shaky start when Afghanistan lost two early wickets inside 4.1 overs, slipping to 18-2.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh contest briefly balanced when Gulbadin Naib and Rahmanullah Gurbaz built a stand of 33 runs. But the required rate kept rising and both batters fell in quick succession. Despite late efforts from Azmatullah Omarzai, who scored 30 from 16, and Rashid Khan, who hit 20 off 11, Afghanistan could not get over the line.

Bangladesh bowlers kept control in the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh fixture, with Mustafizur Rahman taking three wickets in four overs. Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, and Nasum Ahmed supported him by claiming two wickets each.

Earlier in the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh clash, Bangladesh batted first and posted 154-5 in 20 overs after a strong start. Openers set the tone with 63 runs in 6.4 overs. Saif Hassan made 30 from 28 balls while Tanzid Hasan played aggressively, smashing 52 off 31 balls with three sixes and four boundaries.

The innings slowed down when Tanzid and captain Litton Das fell, with Noor Ahmad removing the skipper for nine. Afghanistan bowlers dominated the second half, with Rashid Khan giving away only 26 runs and Noor Ahmad conceding 23 in their four overs each.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match ended with Bangladesh holding on for a narrow win and staying alive in the Asia Cup 2025.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

