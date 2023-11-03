AFG vs NED: Afghanistan beat Netherlands by 7 wickets

LUCKNOW: Afghanistan beat Netherlands by 7 wickets after the Dutch only posted a meagre 179 on board in Match 34 of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Afghanistan chased the target in 32nd over on the loss of seven wickets marching to another memorable victory as it is the first time in the history that Afghanistan have won four matches in an ODI World Cup.

Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first, a decision which proved costly so far as a 50 by Sybrand Engelbrecht and a 40-ball 42 by Max O’Dowd were the only highlights of their innings marred by floppy ru-outs and clumsy dismissals.

TEAMS

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi,

