South Africa win toss, elect to bat first against Afghanistan

KARACHI: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the third match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The two teams previously faced off in last year’s T20 World Cup semifinal, where South Africa defeated Afghanistan to clinch a spot in the summit clash.

Afghanistan have made their debut in the tournament with their game against SA in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Noor Ahmad.

South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Pertinent to note here that the eight-team Champions Trophy 2025 will feature 15 matches over 19 days, taking place in Pakistan and Dubai.

Group A consists of Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Group B includes Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa.