Afghanistan win Emerging Asia Cup 2024 after beating Sri Lanka in final

Afghanistan A beat Sri Lanka A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday to lift the trophy for the first time.

Afghanistan chased down the 134-run target over the loss of three wickets in just 18.1 overs as opening batter Sediqullah Atal scored a match-winning 55 off 55 balls in Al Amerat.

After Zubaid Akbari’s dismissal on the very first delivery of their inning, Atal was joined by skipper Darwish Rasooli and the two took Afghanistan A to 43 in 6.1 overs before the latter was dismissed after scoring 24 runs off 20 balls.

Karim Janat then came to the crease and contributed a 27-ball 33 to the chase before his departure.

Wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Ishaq remained unbeaten on 16 off 6 balls, alongside Sediqullah Atal (55*) to help Afghanistan lift the Emerging Asia Cup 2024 trophy.

Batting first, Sri Lanka A were restricted to 133-7 on the back of an all-round performance by the Afghan bowlers.

Bilal Sami picked up three wickets, conceding 22 runs in his four-over spell while AM Ghazanfar finished with 14/2 in his four overs.

It is to be noted that Afghanistan A reached the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2024 after beating India A by 20 runs in the second semi-final on October 26.

India were restricted to 186-7 while chasing Afghanistan’s 207-run target in the first inning in Al Amerat.

Defending champions Pakistan Shaheens were knocked out of the tournament after Dushan Hemantha’s four-wicket haul, coupled with Ahan Wickramasinghe’s anchoring half-century helped Sri Lanka A thump them in the first semi-final.

After opting to bat first in the first semi-final, Pakistan Shaheens managed to post 135 for nine on the board in their 20 overs.

Chasing 136 to win, Sri Lanka A achieved the target in the 17th over, on the back of quickfire second-wicket partnership between Lahiru Udara and Ahan Wickramasinghe.