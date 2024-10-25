Afghanistan beat India in Emerging Asia Cup 2024 semi-final

Afghanistan A will face Sri Lanka A in the final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 after beating India A by 20 runs in the second semi-final on Friday.

India were restricted to 186-7 while chasing Afghanistan’s 207-run target in the first inning in Al Amerat.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a mammoth total of 206-4 in their 20 overs as opening batters Sediqullah Atal and Zubaid Akbari smashed fiery fifties.

The pair gave a 137-run start to Afghanistan in 14 overs before Akbari’s dismissal after he scored 64 runs off 41 balls.

Karim Janat then joined Atal and launched an onslaught on the Indian bowling side. He smashed 41 off 20 deliveries before his departure on the second last ball of their inning.

For India, Rasikh Salam picked up three wickets while Aaqib Khan bagged one wicket.

In reply, India were off to a shaky start as they lost opening batter Abhishek Sharma (7) on the team total of 25. His opening partner Prabhsimran Singh was the next to depart after scoring 19 off 13 balls.

Ramandeep Singh played a valiant 64-run inning off 34 balls, however, it was not enough to get his team over the line.

India were restricted to 186-7 as Afghanistan won the second semi-final by 20 runs.

For Afghanistan, AM Ghazanfar and Abdul Rahman picked up two wickets each while Sharafuddin Ashraf bagged one wicket.

Earlier today, Dushan Hemantha’s four-wicket haul, coupled with Ahan Wickramasinghe’s anchoring half-century powered Sri Lanka A to thump Pakistan Shaheens and qualify for the Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup final.

After opting to bat first in the first semi-final, Pakistan Shaheens managed to post 135 for nine on the board in their 20 overs.

Chasing 136 to win, Sri Lanka A achieved the target in the 17th over, on the back of quickfire second-wicket partnership between Lahiru Udara and Ahan Wickramasinghe.