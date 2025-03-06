JIT summons 25 PTI leaders, social media members over negative propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned at least 25 leaders and social media members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for their alleged involvement in negative propaganda.

The noose has been tightened around those spreading negative propaganda on digital platforms as 15 PTI leaders and ten members of its social media team have been summoned to appear before a Joint Investigation Team at 12 p.m. tomorrow (March 7).

According to sources, the JIT, established by the federal government, has summoned the individuals accused of spreading negative propaganda on social media.

The individuals summoned through notices include Asif Rasheed, Muhammad Arshad, Sabghatullah Virk, Azhar Mashwani, Muhammad Nauman Afzal, Jibran Ilyas, Syed Salman Raza Zaidi, Zulfi Bukhari, Musa Virk, and Ali Hasnain Malik.

Gohar Ali Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Rauf Hasan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Aun Abbas, Aliya Hamza Malik, Muhammad Shahbaz Shabbir, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Kanwal Shauzab, Taimur Khan Jhagra, Asad Qaiser and Shah Farman have also been summoned.

The notices explicitly instruct these individuals to clarify their positions on the matter. The sources say that the JIT possesses substantial evidence implicating these individuals in the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that the JIT was formed through notification F.No.8/9/2024-FIA/ under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

The JIT, led by the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, is conducting investigations. It is probing individuals accused of anti-Pakistan rhetoric and baseless allegations on social media.

The purpose of the JIT is to identify the culprits and take legal action against them in accordance with the law.

Last year, the federal government constituted a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate an organized anti-state social media campaign deemed “malicious” and “detrimental” to country’s national interests.

The JIT, formed under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, will identify and prosecute individuals responsible for creating chaos and disorder in Pakistan through online propaganda.

The JIT comprises Islamabad police chief as its convener, two senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials, director of cybercrime (FIA), director of the counter-terrorism wing (FIA), deputy inspector general (Investigation), and senior superintendent of police (Counter Terrorism Department).