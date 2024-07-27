JIT formed to probe ‘anti-state’ social media campaign

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday constituted a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate an organized anti-state social media campaign deemed “malicious” and “detrimental” to country’s national interests.

The JIT, formed under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, will identify and prosecute individuals responsible for creating chaos and disorder in Pakistan through online propaganda.

The JIT comprises Islamabad police chief as its convener, two senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials, director of cybercrime (FIA), director of the counter-terrorism wing (FIA), deputy inspector general (Investigation), and senior superintendent of police (Counter Terrorism Department).

The panel has the authority to co-opt additional members as needed.

The JIT’s primary objectives are to:

Investigate and determine the organized objectives of the accused and their accomplices

Identify and prosecute culprits in accordance with applicable laws

The development comes days after the establishment of special courts by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government to conduct trials of cases under the Peca Act.

The move underscores the government’s commitment to combating online threats to national security and stability.

Recently, the federal government has designated special courts in Islamabad under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, to try “digital terrorists” and those allegedly involved in spreading “anti-state propaganda” through digital content in the virtual world, it emerged on Tuesday.

“In pursuance of Section 44 (1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (XL of 2016), the Federal Government in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, is pleased to designate the courts of Additional District & Sessions Judges and Civil Judges-cum-Magistrates of Civil Districts & Sessions Divisions (East) & (West), Islamabad for the trial of offences under the said Act in their respective jurisdiction,” the notification read.