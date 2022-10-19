Afghanistan’s Gurbaz seeks medical care after facing Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was sent to hospital after getting hit by a blistering yorker by Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was on the receiving end of a blistering in-swinging yorker which hit his backfoot before his bat came down. The opening batter was already wincing on the ground before getting out leg before.

The play was stopped for a while as the physio tended to the injured player. He was carried off the field by a substitute Afghanistan fielder.

The batter was cleared of a fracture and is expected to play against England in their Super 12 fixture at Perth on Saturday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, on the other hand, made his presence felt with his two-wicket haul in the rain-affected picture. He took the wickets of Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Afghanistan, being invited to bat first, scored 154-6 with captain Mohammad Nabi scoring an unbeaten half-century. His knock of 51 came of 37 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six.

Ibrahim Zadran and Usman Ghani made 35 and 32 not out.

Apart from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf returned with a two-wicket haul. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan dismissed an Afghanistan batter each.

Pakistan were 19-0 when the match was called off due to rain.

