AFIC starts treatment for ailing children deported from India

ISLAMABAD: Under the immediate directives of Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, Pakistani children who were recently deported from India without receiving medical treatment have been admitted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC).

These children were transported directly from the airport to the AFIC hospital, where they are now receiving the medical care they were previously denied.

This swift action reflects the government’s commitment to the health and well-being of its citizens, particularly its most vulnerable.

“Pakistan has not abandoned its ailing children,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health. “We have fulfilled our promise to ensure they receive the care they need.”

The Minister’s prompt, humanitarian response underscores the government’s dedication to protecting its people and upholding their right to healthcare, regardless of political circumstances.

Treatment is currently ongoing, with doctors at AFIC closely monitoring each case.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, took notice of the case involving two Pakistani children who were forced to return from India without receiving life-saving medical treatment, ARY News reported.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists. In the wake of the incident, India has canceled visas and directed Pakistani citizens to leave the country.

Among those affected are two minor siblings from Hyderabad, Sindh, 9-year-old Abdullah and his 7-year-old sister Minsa, both suffering from a congenital heart condition.

The children had traveled to New Delhi with their father, Shahid Ali, for critical heart procedures, and were admitted to a hospital in New Delhi.

However, they were denied treatment and expelled from the country following the cancellation of their visas.