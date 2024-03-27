Afridi backs Shaheen as Pakistan’s T20 captain

KARACHI: Amid uncertainty surrounding Shaheen Afridi’s future as Pakistan’s captain in T20 format, former national all-rounder Shahid Afridi has spoken out in favor of the left-arm pacer.

Afridi threw his weight behind Shaheen and stated that a captain should be given ample time to prove his mettle.

“I think that if you have appointed someone (Shaheen) as captain and given him the responsibility, you should give him time as well,” Afridi told the media during the Ramadan tournament in Karachi.

“Changing the captain indicates that either the choice to appoint him was wrong or to replace him at this time is incorrect,” he added.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi addressed the ongoing captaincy saga and revealed that the new selection committee would decide regarding the national team’s leadership.

Shaheen succeeded Babar Azam as the T20I captain of the national team, following their dismal campaign at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

But the left-arm pacer had an unwanted start to his captaincy reign, which started with a five-match away series against New Zealand in January this year.

Pakistan suffered a 4-1 series defeat and Shaheen’s future as a captain straightaway came under scrutiny.