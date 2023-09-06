After electricity, crackdown launched on gas thieves

RAWALPINDI: The caretaker federal government has launched a countrywide crackdown on gas thieves after announcing to carry out action against the electricity theft cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The teams of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Islamabad Region caught gas theft in 34 localities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Moreover, the special teams detected gas theft in Murree, Taxila, Attock, Fateh Jang and Kahuta.

Sources said that the stolen gas was supplied to factories and houses.

Earlier in the day, the caretaker federal government announced plans to launch a crackdown across the country on electricity theft in a bid to reduce the ballooning circular debt in the power sector.

The measures were announced by caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Power Minister Energy Muhammad Ali during a press conference.

The power minister said that there are 10 distribution companies in Pakistan which are facing a total loss of Rs589 billion annually. He said electricity theft and nonpayment of electricity bills are the major causes of this huge loss.

“The interim government has planned a comprehensive three-pronged strategy to deal with the issue of power theft,” he said.

Detailing the measures, the minister said that technology interventions will be made in the areas where electricity theft is 15 to 30 percent. Secondly, the involvement of the private sector will be ensured in the management where electricity theft is from 30 to 60 percent while enforcement will be ensured in the areas where power theft is more than 60 percent.

“There is a dire need to introduce reforms in the energy sector,” he said, adding that the government is reviewing the performance of the Board of Directors of power distribution companies and will bring change in their management.