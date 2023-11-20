27.9 C
Former PPP Karachi MPA likely to join PML-N

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA and minister Akhtar Jadoon is likely to join PML-N during former premier Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Sindh province, ARY News reported on Monday citing sources.

According to details, the PML-N delegation led by Sindh president Bashir Memon met with Akhtar Jadoon at his residence to offer condolence on the demise of his sister.

The PML-N delegation also invited former PPP Karachi MPA Jadoon and his companions to join PML-N, say sources.

Sources said that Akhtar Jadoon will take a final decision after meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his upcoming visit to Sindh province.

Then PML-N delegation included Bashir Memon, Nehal Hashmi, Kheal Das Kohistani and others.

Last week, former PTI lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly Karim Bux Gabol announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Gabol unveiled his decision in a meeting with PML-N Sindh President Bashir Memon. Karim Gabol was elected MPA from PS-100 in 2018 elections.

