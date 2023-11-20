Former PPP Karachi MPA likely to join PML-N

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA and minister Akhtar Jadoon is likely to join PML-N during former premier Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Sindh province, ARY News reported on Monday citing sources.

According to details, the PML-N delegation led by Sindh president Bashir Memon met with Akhtar Jadoon at his residence to offer condolence on the demise of his sister.

The PML-N delegation also invited former PPP Karachi MPA Jadoon and his companions to join PML-N, say sources.

Sources said that Akhtar Jadoon will take a final decision after meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his upcoming visit to Sindh province.

مسلم لیگ ن سندھ کے صدر بشیر میمن ،سینیٹر نہال ہاشمی ،سابق ایم این ای کھیئل داس کوھستانی ،میر امان اللہ تالپور ،خرم بھٹی ،اسد عثمانی اور دیگر کی کیاماڑی آمد سابق صوبائی وزیر اختر جھدون سے ہمشیرہ کے وفات پے تعزیت اور جنرل الیکشن پے تبادلہ خیال @KesooMalKheealD pic.twitter.com/wI4bNta6rK — PML(N) Sindh (@N_leagueSindh) November 19, 2023

Then PML-N delegation included Bashir Memon, Nehal Hashmi, Kheal Das Kohistani and others.

Last week, former PTI lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly Karim Bux Gabol announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Gabol unveiled his decision in a meeting with PML-N Sindh President Bashir Memon. Karim Gabol was elected MPA from PS-100 in 2018 elections.