After Japan, now Nepal has also banned Indian mangoes

NEW DELHI: Nepal has imposed a ban on Indian mangoes after border quarantine inspectors detected excessive levels of chemical pesticides in imported shipments.

The import restrictions by Kathmandu’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development have been in place since April-May.

Nepali authorities are framing the move as beneficial for domestic fruit varieties. Manish Kumar Pal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives of Madhes Province, told The Rising Nepal that the restriction has created greater opportunities for locally produced, “healthier fruit”.

“The federal government’s decision will provide additional encouragement to local production, while citizens will have access to healthier and safer produce,” he said.

However, mango traders in the country are worried about potential shortages, price hikes, and major losses.

Although Nepal is a mango-producing country and exports more of the fruit than it imports, domestic production isn’t enough to meet local demand.

Furthermore, the season for Nepali mangoes lasts for only two months.

Fruit sellers are now calling for stricter quarantine systems instead of a blanket ban on Indian fruit.

India’s top five mango exporters are the US, UAE, UK, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia. While Nepal is not among India’s largest markets for the produce, the presence of chemical pesticides raises questions for the latter’s fruit production ecosystem.

The ban comes amid an already challenging season for Alphonso farmers in the Konkan belt, where late rains and extreme heatwaves caused devastating losses of up to 90 per cent.

Japanese ban on Indian mangoes

Last month, Japan banned India’s Kesar, Alphonso, Langra, and Banganapalli varieties for the first time in 20 years. The ban came after an inspection team found irregularities in production at Indian facilities.

In March, a team of quarantine officers from Japan, on inspection in Rehmanpur, Uttar Pradesh, found deficiencies in fumigation and related disinfection measures at treatment facilities.

Yokohama Plant Protection Association, a public-interest organisation that supports quarantine plans, notified that mango shipments carrying inspection certificates issued by India on or after 25 March this year would not be accepted anymore. According to the association, Indian mangoes would only be accepted after operational standards were improved.