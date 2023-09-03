After Karachi, modern bag scanning machine installed at Lahore airport

After Karachi, a state-of-the-art hold baggage scanning machine has been installed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott will inaugurat the scanning machine at the airport, said Director CAA Shahid Qadir.

Talking exclusively with ARY, he said that passengers traveling to the UK will now benefit from the advanced capabilities of this state-of-the-art scanning machine, which will efficiently and comprehensively scan their baggage for enhanced security.

Earlier, UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott inaugurated the scanning machine at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Talking to the media, the British High Commissioner (BHC) expressed optimism about the resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and the UK, stating that technical talks between the civil aviation authorities of both countries have been completed.

She said the modern security machine will expedite the baggage scanning process for passengers traveling to the UK and other Western countries.