Nearly 10 years after they first met, Jelly Roll is divorcing his wife, Bunnie Xo. The country star has “irreconcilable differences” with Bunnie Xo, a filing made this week in Williamson County, Tennessee.

According to the divorce petition, the court paperwork states “they are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife.” It was filed on May 18 and names May 9 as their official separation date.

Jelly Roll, legally known as Jason Bradley DeFord, is 41, while Bunnie, legally known as Alisa Andrea DeFord, is 46. The filing requests a Marital Dissolution Agreement that allows for an equitable division of their property, including a Nashville mansion and a farm totaling 500 acres. They will have joint responsibility for all debts incurred.

Jelly Roll is being represented by Rose Palermo, an attorney known for handling celebrity divorces, including Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s split. Bunnie is being represented by attorneys Neil Campbell and Marykate E. Williams.

The couple met in Las Vegas and married in a secret ceremony after nearly 10 years, in August 2016. They renewed their vows in the same location in 2023. Their surprise divorce comes just a few months after they attended the 2026 Grammy Awards, where Jelly Roll said he would be dead or in jail if it weren’t for Bunnie and Jesus.

Their separation date came one week after celebrating their daughter Bailee’s prom and Bunnie posted a TikTok of them three: “Never believed in ever after happily until y’all.”

Jelly Roll revealed an affair on his “Human School” podcast Oct. 25, saying “it was one of the worst moments of my adulthood,” and stated, “we did a lot of work to repair.” Bunnie told “The Howard Stern Show” in February it was “one of the darkest times of my life” as she couldn’t believe he would do that to her, considering he knew how many issues she’d had in life before they met. In her memoir “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic” published in April, Bunnie discussed discovering the affair and that they’d taken a short break in 2018 before working things out. They were planning to expand their family through surrogacy.

Sources informed that “a mutual decision” has been reached by the pair. Both Jelly Roll and Bunnie have yet to issue public statements regarding the split, but Bunnie shared a post on Instagram on June 15 that read, “She’s getting her sparkle back.”

If an agreement cannot be reached between the two, “additional grounds for divorce” can be alleged in a complaint. Jelly Roll was seen at CMA Fest performing on June 6 without his wedding ring two weeks after he’d filed for divorce.