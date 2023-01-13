KP assembly to be dissolved immediately after Punjab: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that after the dissolution of the Punjab assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly will be dissolved immediately, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan, while talking to news anchors today, said, “After the dissolution of the Punjab assembly, we will immediately dissolve the KP assembly,” adding, “The establishment cannot carry the PDM burden anymore as they will not be able to extend the tenure of the caretaker setup.”

“The current political situation is moving towards general elections,” PTI Chief stated.

On the failure of the opposition after CM Punjab takes the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly, Imran Khan said that Moonis Elahi played a vital role, He expressed hopes that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) will be part of PTI in future.

Imran Khan expressed pleasure over the completion of 186 members for the vote of confidence and said that it seemed hard to complete 186 members but we have done it.

Comments