‘After Quaid-e-Azam, Nawaz Sharif made Muslim League popular’

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Nawaz Sharif made the Muslim-League the most ‘popular’ political party, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser, Rana Sanaullah who is also the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) intra-party Chief Election Commissioner said that the polls are being held in a ‘transparent’ manner.

He said that the aspiring PML-N members could submit nomination papers from 10 am to 12 pm on May 28 and can withdraw the same by 2 pm on the same day.

“The final list of candidates of the candidates will be released by 3 pm,” he added

To a question, he said that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi can also collect and submit nomination papers, adding that his eligibility will be decided by the scrutiny committee.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N’s president slot was vacated after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s resignation.

He said that according to the party’s constitution, the election process has started.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to return unopposed as the PML-N president.

According to the agenda of the PML-N general council session, it will elect the party’s president and approve amendments to the party’s constitution.

Acting president of the party PM Shehbaz Sharif and newly elected president will address the session.

The general council will also approve resolutions on Kashmir, Palestine and other matters during the session.

The PML-N had earlier announced to hold the party’s general council meeting for the president’s election on May 11, but later decided to hold the session on the occasion Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28, the day marking the completion of 26 years since Pakistan’s nuclear tests on May 28th, 1998.