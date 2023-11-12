28.9 C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
After Sindh, Nawaz Sharif ‘eyes’ Balochistan now

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to fly to Balochistan tomorrow to further expand his party’s alliances with regional players, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PML-N on Tuesday formed an alliance with the MQM-P and announced reaching out to other parties in Sindh.

PML-N team Saturday reached Karachi to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and other parties’ leadership.

Senior leader of PML-N including Khawaja Saad Rafique met with Peer Saheb Pagara and forwarded him Nawaz Sharif’s message. The PML-N delegation will also visit the MQM-P markaz in Bahadurabad today to discuss further steps after the coalition elections.

Nawaz Sharif, who returned last month after around four-year stay in London, will hold meetings with PML-N Balochistan’s leadership during his visit to Quetta.

Scores of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders and some other distinguished Baloch leaders will likely to join the PML-N, sources said.

Read more: PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest 2024 elections

Meanwhile, PML-N is also eyeing another alliance with the JUI-F, ANP and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP chairman too is expected to visit K-P from November 16 to 21, according to the party’s information secretary, Faisal Kareem Kundi.

