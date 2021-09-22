After smartphones, Samsung to manufacture TVs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is in the process of setting up a television line-up plant in Karachi, the Prime Minister’s aide on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday.

“I have been informed that Samsung Electronics is in the process of establishing their TV line-up plant in collaboration with the R&R Industries at Karachi,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“This is a vindication of MOC’s “Make-in-Pakistan” policy for industrialisation via rationalisation of input costs and other incentives.”

Last month, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued a local firm the license to manufacture Samsung smartphones locally.

“In accordance with Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations 2021, PTA has issued MDM authorization to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited for manufacturing of Samsung brand mobile devices,” read a statement issued by the regulator.

The company applied for authorisation to set up a mobile device manufacturing plant in Karachi.