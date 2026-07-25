After stellar World Cup, Cape Verde goalkeeper heading to Chile

Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper who was one of the heroes of Cape Verde’s fairytale run at the World Cup, is signing for Colo Colo, the Chilean club announced.

“Vozinha is set to become a Colo Colo player; he will arrive in Chile in the coming days, undergo the necessary medical tests and will then be presented here at the Monumental Stadium,” club president Anibal Mosa told reporters ahead of a league match on Friday evening.

Vozinha starred at the World Cup with heroic displays in a 0-0 group-stage draw against eventual champions Spain and in a 3-2 extra-time loss to finalists Argentina in the knock-out rounds.

The goalie, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, will move to Chile from Chaves of the Portuguese second division. Although he did not sign his first professional contract until he was 26, he has also played in Cyprus, Slovakia, Moldova and Angola.

“He’s in very good form; that’s why we’re signing him,” said Mosa.

Vozinha has also become a social media star, with help from Brazilian influencer Casimiro. The goalkeeper’s Instagram following has soared from 50,000 to nearly 30 million.

Colo Colo, 34-time Chilean champions, hold a comfortable lead in the table midway through the current season.