After targeting Lebanon, Israel strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah port

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel has begun conducting airstrikes in Yemen, targeting key infrastructure including power plants and the Hodeida port, which is crucial for the nation’s economy.

This move follows similar military actions in Gaza and Beirut, raising concerns about Israel’s expanding military footprint in the region.

Reports indicate that the Israeli military is aiming at facilities built with international support, including those that provide vital energy resources to the Yemeni people.

The attacks have drawn condemnation from various factions and governments in the Middle East, who view these strikes as a further attempt by Israel to exert influence and control over regional resources.

Local authorities have reported significant damage to infrastructure, impacting the livelihoods of civilians already suffering from years of conflict and humanitarian crises.

The situation continues to evolve, with fears that the conflict could further destabilize an already fragile region.