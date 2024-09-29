web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

After targeting Lebanon, Israel strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah port

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel has begun conducting airstrikes in Yemen, targeting key infrastructure including power plants and the Hodeida port, which is crucial for the nation’s economy.

This move follows similar military actions in Gaza and Beirut, raising concerns about Israel’s expanding military footprint in the region.

Reports indicate that the Israeli military is aiming at facilities built with international support, including those that provide vital energy resources to the Yemeni people.

The attacks have drawn condemnation from various factions and governments in the Middle East, who view these strikes as a further attempt by Israel to exert influence and control over regional resources.

Local authorities have reported significant damage to infrastructure, impacting the livelihoods of civilians already suffering from years of conflict and humanitarian crises.

The situation continues to evolve, with fears that the conflict could further destabilize an already fragile region.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.