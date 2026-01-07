Lady Eileen hunts a killer in Netflix’s ‘Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials’ trailer

The first look at Netflix’s Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is here, and it’s already turning heads. The trailer gives viewers a taste of mystery, intrigue, and danger as Lady Eileen, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, dives into a deadly investigation to hunt the killer of her love interest.

Set in 1925 England, Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials series unfolds at a lavish country house. A seemingly innocent prank goes horribly wrong, ending in murder.

Lady Eileen, also known as “Bundle” Brent, takes it upon herself to unravel the mystery.

The cast adds serious star power as Martin Freeman joins as Superintendent Battle, while Helena Bonham Carter appears as Lady Caterham. Corey Mylchreest plays the ill-fated young man whose death sets the story in motion.

The series is written by Chris Chibnall, known for Doctor Who and Broadchurch, and directed by Chris Sweeney.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials mini-series, spanning three episodes, is described as a fresh interpretation of Christie’s 1929 novel, The Seven Dials Mystery.

While the story was previously adapted as a television film with Cheryl Campbell in the lead, this new version brings a modern cinematic approach while keeping the classic Christie twists.

Executive producers include Suzanne Mackie for Orchid Pictures, Chibnall for Imaginary Friends, James Prichard for Agatha Christie Limited, Chris Sussman, and Andy Stebbing, with Joanna Crow serving as producer. Netflix has set the premiere date for January 15.

For Mia McKenna-Bruce, this marks her first major starring role. In Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, she steps into the shoes of a clever and determined young woman, balancing intellect, courage, and a sharp sense of justice.

The novel behind the series is a classic Christie whodunit. It centers on the enigmatic Seven Dials, a secretive society involved in espionage and dark dealings. As Bundle digs deeper into the murder, she navigates a labyrinth of deceit, danger, and hidden agendas, all leading to a tense, dramatic climax.

The Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials trailer hints at a series that blends period elegance with suspenseful storytelling, promising twists at every turn. With McKenna-Bruce at the center, Netflix seems ready to deliver a fresh, thrilling take on one of Christie’s lesser-known but compelling mysteries.