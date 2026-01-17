Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery Is A Surprise Netflix Hit

Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery arrived on Netflix the third of January and by the fourth it was the most-watched title in ninety countries, a whodunit no one saw coming.

Set in the last bright summer before the Great Depression, the eight-part series follows Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent as she hunts a secret society whose meetings end with a corpse and a cryptic note signed only by a clock face.

The books have been in print for ninety-seven years, yet the story has never been filmed, so every twist feels brand-new to the algorithm and to the viewer.

Director Scott Frank shoots the twenties like a fashion editorial: silver trains, cloche hats, cigarette smoke lit like moonlight, all of it captured in the calm wide frames that made The Queen’s Gambit a screensaver cult. Jessica Brown Findlay plays Bundle with the same restless intelligence she brought to Downton, while Connor Swindles supplies the requisite reckless charm as the aristocrat who can’t decide whether he wants to kiss her or arrest her.

According to a Collider report, Netflix’s own numbers say fifty-eight percent of the people who started episode one finished the season by the second Saturday, a retention rate higher than Wednesday and The Night Agent.

The dubbing team recorded voices in thirty-four languages, enough to push the hashtag #SevenDialsMystery into the top three from Mumbai to Munich. Penguin rushed out a tie-in paperback that is already number three on Amazon; Etsy vendors can’t keep pocket watches engraved with seven clock faces in stock.

Rumor is Frank has signed on to adapt The Secret of Chimneys next, turning Bundle into the streaming service’s breezy answer to Benoit Blanc. Until then the first mystery is only a search away: type “Seven Dials,” hit play, and let the clocks start ticking.