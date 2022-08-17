Agencies to extend PTI funding probe to overseas

ISLAMABAD: Investigation agencies have decided to extend the probe of PTI prohibited funding to the overseas, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Probe will be made about funds came from the United States, UK or any other country, sources said. “The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will take assistance from the investigation agencies of the foreign countries,” according to sources.

“The FIA will gather information about the companies or the persons of those countries,” sources said. “The FIA will get help from the FBI, National Crime Agency and other agencies,” FIA sources said.

“The probe has been in the phase of compiling records and accounts. In the next stage relevant information will be gathered,” a senior officer of the FIA disclosed.

Earlier, the FIA in a letter to PTI chairman Imran Khan had sought details of the party funds and accounts record.

The investigation agency had asked the PTI chairman to submit the record of the party’s national and internationally registered organizations since 1996, when it was established. The investigation agency had also sought details of foreign currency accounts and funds received from foreign donors of the party.

“The party should submit its audit reports of the funds within two weeks”, federal agency demanded. “The PTI should also submit the list of the names of the party’s donors and the properties donated to the PTI,” the FIA said in letter.

“The names of the all office holders and their nationality should also be submitted. All record of the party since it was established in 1996 till 2022 to be submitted,” the FIA wrote.

The investigation agency has opened inquiries simultaneously in major cities of Pakistan, including federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi.

