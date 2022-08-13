FIA seeks PTI funds, accounts details in letter to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The FIA in a letter to PTI chairman Imran Khan has sought details of the party funds and accounts record, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a letter to the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, asked to submit the record of the party’s national and internationally registered organizations since 1996, when it was established.

The FIA has also sought details of the funds and accounts, the letter read. The investigation agency has also sought details of foreign currency accounts and funds received from foreign donors who donated to the party.

“The party should submit its audit reports of the party funds within two weeks”, federal agency demanded. “The PTI should also submit the list of the names of the party’s donors and the properties donated to the PTI,” the FIA demanded in letter.

“The names of the all office holders and their nationality should also be submitted. All record of the party since it was established in 1996 till 2022 to be submitted,” the FIA said in its letter.

The investigation agency has opened inquiries simultaneously in major cities of Pakistan, including federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi.

According to details, the FIA has constituted five investigation teams to collect data and record statements in Islamabad and other four provinces.

Deputy Director Amna Baig will head the probe team in the federal capital, which includes Ajmal Siddique, Sardarullah Babar, Asghar Ali Baloch, Rehana Kausar, and Arbab Abbasi.

A four-member probe team in Balochistan, a five-member team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), a five-member probe team in Sindh Zone One and a probe team in Punjab Zone has been constituted.

The ECP bench in its verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven and ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

