Agenda for talks with Baloch separatists to be finalized now: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the country would finalize an agenda for talks with Baloch separatists now, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan shared that he was mulling over to talk to them to settle old disputes, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan has successfully dismantled the Indian-sponsored terrorist network in Balochistan and now they would finalize an agenda to hold talks with Baloch separatists.

Sharing details of the development projects planned for this year in Balochistan, Chaudhry said that the federal government would complete 131 projects with a cost of Rs731 billion this year alone, other than Rs180 billion earmarked by the provincial government for uplift projects.

“Balochistan is very close to the heart of Imran Khan,” he asserted.

On Monday while speaking to the Gwadar business community in his official visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan said if it wasn’t for his sincere intentions for Balochistan he would instead be spending summers in London and shopping from Harrods since he did not win elections here.

Moving on with his Gwadar address, he said he was, in fact, thinking of resolving issues with Baloch insurgents by talking to them since there are possibilities of past injustices they were the victims of.

He said no rulers, federal or local, in the past have dealt with Baloch people fairly and thus deprivation of basic rights prompted despair and resistance amongst citizens there who may have been played into Indian and enemy hands.