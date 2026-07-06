Agha Ali drops surprising details about OST of 'Toota Huwa Dil'

Agha Ali unveils the insights of the OST of the newly launched drama Toota Huwa Dil.

During his interview on ARY Digital’s show Good Morning Pakistan, host Nida Yasir inquired who sang the OST from her three guests, including Agha Ali, Nazish Jhangir and Arez Ahmed.

Agha Ali, in response, noted that “ji, in fact do gane gae hain”. Arez Ahmed continued with Ali’s statement and noted, “iss k do OSTs hain aik hamare track ka hai aur aik in ke track ka h”.

Ali then interrupted and noted, “In fact, iss ke teen OSTs hain”. Arez responded in surprise, “teesra bhi hai”. Ali then continued with his confession and stated, “There are three songs in the drama, do mai ne gae hain. Aur aik gana jo hai vo…” Nazish Ali interrupted in the sentence and noted, “We did it for Ahmed”.

ARY Digital’s new drama Toota Hua Dil aired at 7:00 pm. The caste includes Aagha Ali, Nazish Jahangir, and Arez Ahmed.