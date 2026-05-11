Agha reveals Pakistan's bold chase plan in Bangladesh Test

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has laid out an aggressive game plan for the final day of the opening Test against Bangladesh, backing his side to chase a challenging target if given the opportunity.

Speaking in the press conference at the end of the day’s play, Agha outlined Pakistan’s bold strategy for the final day of the series opener.

“We just want to get [Bangladesh] them out as quickly as possible. That’s our strategy,” he told reporters.

He remarked that Pakistan is ready to chase around 260 in 70 overs, while saying he does not think Bangladesh are brave enough to take on the challenge.

“We will go for the win. If they are brave enough to do that, give us 70 overs and 260, we will definitely go for the chase. I don’t think so, they will do that,” he added.

The right-hander also reflected on the rain-hit fourth day, noting that Bangladesh will need to score quickly if they want to put Pakistan out of the game.

“They have to score 100 in 20 overs. If they want to do that, it’s brilliant — it’s going to be very risky. Personally, I want them to do that, give 260 or 270 in 70 overs. Somehow I think they won’t.”

“They haven’t scored quicker after the rain, but there was enough time after the rain. I don’t know what target they will set for us tomorrow,” he concluded.

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh finished the day at 152-3 in their second innings, stretching their overall lead to 179 runs with one day remaining in the contest.

Najmul Hossain Shanto produced another composed innings under pressure at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

He remained unbeaten on 58 at stumps, while veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim was accompanying him on 16 after the pair safely negotiated the closing stages.

The day, however, was heavily disrupted by the weather as persistent rain wiped out the entire second session after Lunch.

Play had resumed briefly in the third session, where Bangladesh continued to frustrate Pakistan through the experienced duo of Shanto and Mominul Haque.

The pair extended their third-wicket stand to 105 runs, and both completed well-crafted half-centuries to put Bangladesh firmly in control.

Pakistan eventually found a breakthrough, thanks to Shaheen Shah Afridi, who dismissed Mominul for a patient 56 off 120 deliveries.

Following the dismissal, Mushfiqur joined his captain at the crease, and the duo ensured Bangladesh suffered no further damage before bad light ended proceedings early.