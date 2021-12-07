Agha Siraj Durrani’s production order issued to attend SA meeting      

KARACHI: In an apparent bid to facilitate jailed PPP leader and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, the provincial government has summoned a meeting of the assembly’s finance body to issue his production orders, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the meeting of the finance body of the Sindh Assembly that is being headed by the speaker has been summoned after months in order to issue production orders of Agha Siraj Durrani, who has been arrested by the NAB from Islamabad.

The NAB has been issued directives to produce the speaker at the Sindh Assembly by 10:00 am on Wednesday for the meeting.

On December 03, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani out of the Supreme Court building, days after he escaped the accountability watchdog’s raid at his home in Karachi.

Before the arrest, the speaker Sindh assembly reached Supreme Court to seek bail in the assets beyond means case.

The arrest was made by the NAB Rawalpindi team after Agha Siraj Durrani came out of the Supreme Court building, where he kept waiting for four hours to get the copy of the written judgment.

Durrani had shown up before the apex court after evading the anti-corruption watchdog for a month and a half. He had gone into hiding after the Sindh High Court (SHC) revoked his bail.

However, the SC ordered Durrani to surrender to NAB before taking his bail plea. “We have to proceed with the case as per the law,” Justice Bandial remarked.

