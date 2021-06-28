Charpoy in Sindh Assembly: Agha Siraj orders inquiry

KARACHI: Condemning an unpleasant incident that had taken place in the Sindh Assembly earlier today, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has ordered a probe into the scuffle between the members from the opposition and treasury benches.

The uproar started when protesting members brought a “folding charpoy” in the House.

Agha Siraj Durrani has ordered Secretary Sindh Assembly, Umar Farooq, to submit a report after completing an inquiry into the incident.

The SA speaker also ordered to increase the security of the Sindh Assembly.

Opposition lawmakers earlier today brought a charpoy in the Sindh Assembly while terming it a coffin of democracy as the proceedings once again witnessed a rumpus.

According to the visuals captured during the provincial assembly proceedings, Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh could be seen leading the PTI lawmakers from the entrance of the assembly as they carry a charpoy with a banner over it inscribed with letters ‘Jamhoriyat Ka Janaza’ [coffin of democracy].

The lawmakers were, however, immediately intercepted by the assembly’s security, who did not allow them to move in with the bed as the MPAs after a light scuffle moved on with the banner only holding it from four sides like a coffin casket.