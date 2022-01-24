AGP asks Shehbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz’s medical reports within 10 days

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General of Pakistan on Monday written a letter to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and asked the latter to provide medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif within 10 days, ARY News reported.

In the letter, the AGP has instructed Shehbaz to submit Nawaz’s medical reports within the next 10 days to avoid legal proceedings over breach of his undertaking.

The letter further stated that legal action would be taken against Shehbaz Sharif and contempt of court petition will be filed in the Lahore High Court against him if he does not submit the report to medical board.

“A contempt of court petition will be filed against Shehbaz if medical reports did not submit to AGP office within 10 days,” reads the letter.

The AGP office said that Shehbaz was supposed to provide regular “duly notarised” medical reports of his brother to the court as per the undertaking given by him to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

“Pursuant to the order in terms of the undertaking, eight documents claiming to be periodical medical reports in respect of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif were filed with the registrar of the court. Last available report date 8.7.2021 was filed vide letter dated 3.8.2021,” the letter reads.

On January 14, the Punjab government formed a special medical board to examine the medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who traveled to London in 2019 for medical treatment.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan earlier wrote a letter to the provincial government asking it to form a medical board to examine the former premier’s medical reports.

The federal cabinet had instructed the AGP Office to initiate proceedings for “apparent violation of the Undertakings” given before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to enable the PML-N supremo to travel abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted over corruption by the accountability court, had flown to London in November 2019, after the federal government allowed him to fly abroad for medical treatment.

