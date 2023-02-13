AGP rebuts remarks being attributed to CJP on social media

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) has dismissed remarks being attributed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan on social media by terming them baseless and fake, ARY News reported.

Following the ‘misreporting’ of CJP remarks on social media, Attorney General Shahzad Atta Elahi has penned a letter to the Federal Minister of Law Azam Nazir Tarar.

I was present in the court the CJP remarks were taken out of context, the letter penned by the attorney general of Pakistan said.

The AGP said that the Chief Justice in his remarks did not say that only one prime minister was honest in the history of Pakistan, the Chief Justice said that a good and independent premier was removed through Article 58/2B.

Shahzad Elahi said that the members of parliament gave their opinion without knowing the facts which were published in the newspapers.

” I’m writing the letter so that you as the law minister and former leader of the house should keep the correct facts to the fellow senators.”

It is written in the letter that it was spread on social media that the Chief Justice of Pakistan gave an observation on the integrity of the then prime minister and confirmed that the CJP Bandial did not give any such observation, being reported on social media.

