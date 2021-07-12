Rs 2.1bn agreement signed for fibre optic cables in three Sindh districts

KARACHI: The IT ministry on Monday awarded a contract to Universal Service Fund (USF) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for the installation of Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) in Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur districts of Sindh.

The USF has awarded a contract for the installation of OFC to the PTCL for providing smooth and uninterrupted Internet connectivity in Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur Districts.

Under this project, a total of 101 towns and Union Councils will be connected through 709.5 km of optic fiber cable, benefiting a population of 2.8 million residents of these areas.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by President Arif Aliv and IT Minister Ameenul Haq.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi stressed the need to further improve the communication system and information technology for rapid development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT) Syed Aminul Haq said Internet connectivity was first pillar of the Digital Pakistan initiative.

Back in January this year, the Information Technology (IT) Ministry and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) signed two agreements of Rs3 billion for laying down fibre optic cable for speedy internet facility in separate districts of the Sindh province.

The two projects would cover 4.7 million users in 140 union councils of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts, providing them with speedy internet facilities.