Sindh govt imposes super tax on agricultural income

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a super tax on agricultural income under the Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Act 2025, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB), the super tax on agricultural income will be applicable from January 1, 2025, and will be collected on an annual basis.

The super tax will not be applied to individuals earning less than Rs 150 million annually. As per the structure, a 1 percent super tax will be imposed on incomes between 150 million and 200 million rupees.

Those who are earning Rs 200 million to Rs 250 million will have to pay 2 percent tax, while 3 percent super tax has been imposed on income of Rs 250 million to 300 million.

Similarly, those who are earning Rs 300 million to 350 million will have to pay 4 percent tax. According to the SRB, a 6 percent tax is imposed on incomes between Rs 350 million and Rs 400 million, and for incomes ranging from Rs 400 million to Rs 500 million an 8% super tax will be applied.

While agricultural incomes exceeding Rs 500 million rupees will face a 10% super tax, as confirmed by the SRB.

Earlier in February, the Sindh Assembly passed the Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025.

“We have been bluntly told that the IMF team will not arrive, and the country will default if the agriculture tax bill not passed into a law,” Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, speaking at the floor of the house said.

“When you point out a wrong path to the IMF, they will stick with it,” chief minister said.

“They don’t know what the difference between a Hari (tiller) and a landholder is,” addressing the house Sindh CM said.

Chief Minister said that that the FBR has been a hotbed of corruption. “We are told that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will collect this tax,” he said. “The FBR could not achieve its targets,” he said.