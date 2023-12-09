Revolutionising Agriculture in Sindh: A Leap Towards Prosperity and Food Security

In an ambitious move towards prosperity and food security, the Government of Sindh, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army and foreign investors, is set to revolutionise agriculture in the region.

Under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), 52,713 acres of uncultivated state land will be transformed into thriving fields using cutting-edge farming techniques. This initiative not only promises higher crop yields and increased revenue but also marks a significant step towards achieving food security, a cornerstone of national security often overlooked. This article delves into the details of this transformative project and its potential impact on the region’s economy and food sovereignty.

Project Details

The project is being executed under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a comprehensive organisation that includes representation from federal and provincial stakeholders at all levels. This initiative, spearheaded by the Government of Sindh, retains ownership of the land, leasing it to the Pakistan Army and foreign investors for a period of 20 years, while securing 33% of the profits.

The Government of Sindh and the Sindhi community stand to benefit significantly from this arrangement, receiving a third of the project’s profits. This demonstrates a commitment to shared prosperity and a brighter future. The land is being leased to an international farming corporation, with the Sindh Government and the SIFC forum enlisting the assistance of the army to foster a conducive business environment.

In a country that struggles to produce sufficient food and lacks the resources to import food from international markets to bridge the demand-supply gap, food sovereignty is compromised. Food security, a cornerstone of national security, is often overlooked. In response to this national concern, the Pakistan Army is assisting the Government of Sindh in developing barren wastelands in the province through the SIFC.

The primary objective is to maximise the use of cultivable wasteland in Sindh. Agriculture forms the backbone of Pakistan’s national economy and is the key sector meeting the food and fibre requirements of the rapidly growing population. To address the challenges currently faced by Pakistan’s food security and its agricultural sector, the Sindh government has approved the allocation of 52,713 acres of uncultivated state land for the SIFC project. This includes 28,000 acres in Khairpur, 10,000 in Mithi, 9,305 in Dadu, 3,408 in Sujawal, and 1,000 acres each in Thatta and Badin.

Uncultivated Land

The land being leased is not currently in use; it represents a canvas of opportunities. Sindh is poised to convert this unused land into a fertile source of prosperity. The project presents an excellent opportunity to transform uncultivated landscapes into flourishing fields, converting areas that have been barren for the past 75 years into centres of productivity. This is a green revolution in the making. The crops yielded from this previously unused land will contribute to revenue generation.

Farming Practices

Agriculture in Sindh has been hampered by outdated farming practices. This project aims to revolutionise farming with state-of-the-art techniques, promising higher crop yields and increased revenue. The use of modern technology will yield several benefits, including higher crop productivity, reduced use of water, fertiliser, and pesticides (which will help keep food prices down), decreased impact on natural ecosystems, less chemical runoff into rivers and groundwater, and improved safety for workers and farmers.

Outcome

To achieve food-secure and pro-poor agricultural growth, the SIFC has adopted a comprehensive approach towards increasing the productivity of all foods, rather than focusing solely on achieving wheat-based food security. No country has been able to sustain a rapid transition out of poverty without increasing productivity in its agricultural sector.

We have the potential for both horizontal and vertical growth in our agricultural sector. We must utilise all our abilities and available resources for the development of our agriculture. This will, in turn, secure the future of our next generations. Without a doubt, corporate farming will be a step forward towards a prosperous Pakistan.