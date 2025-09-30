'Saiyaara' star Ahaan Panday bags next big movie role

Bollywood’s rising star Ahaan Panday, of the Box Office blockbuster ‘Saiyaara’, has bagged his next big project, a YRF movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

As reported by the Indian media, young actor Ahaan Panday, who recently made his Bollywood debut with the massive hit ‘Saiyaara’, co-starring Aneet Padda, has signed a three-film deal with movie giant Yash Raj Films, and the first project of the contract will be an action-packed romance drama, directed by celebrated filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, of big hits ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bloody Daddy’ fame.

Quoting a source close to the development, a publication reported, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been working on a new action-romance film in collaboration with Aditya Chopra. He wanted to return to his storytelling roots—the blend of drama and action that has always resonated with audiences.”

“After watching Saiyaara, Ali was impressed by Ahaan’s emotional depth and screen presence,” the insider continued. “Adi felt that Ahaan’s relatively low exposure is actually his strength. After the massive success of Saiyaara, there’s a natural curiosity about what he’ll do next. Pairing a fresh face like Ahaan with a high-impact story adds an element of surprise for the audience.”

According to the details, the movie will be a perfect mix of action, intense romance, and emotional drama, which will shed Panday’s romance hero image with a completely new avatar.

Reports also suggest that the script has been locked and the makers are currently brainstorming on the music before taking the project on the floor in early 2026.

Meanwhile, more details regarding the female lead opposite Panday are yet to be revealed.