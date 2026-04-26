Ahaan Panday hints at collaboration with Aryan Khan

Following the success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday recently expressed his desire to collaborate with rising director Aryan Khan.

The 28-year-old actor, who earned his breakout role in Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama, hinted at a potential partnership with Khan during an exclusive interview with Filmfare. Ahaan Panday took the opportunity to praise Aryan’s directorial debut, the Netflix series The Bads of Bollywood.

“I’m just genuinely happy for him,” Ahaan Panday told the outlet. “He’s finally doing what he’s always wanted to do. His first show connected with so many people, and it’s great to see that kind of acceptance. He’s incredibly creative, with a mind that stands apart, and I think the world deserves to see that.”

Panday emphasized that any future collaboration would be rooted in their long-standing friendship rather than professional hype. “Not for anything superficial—not because of The Bads or Saiyaara—but because of a real bond,” he explained. “There was a time when he’d land from Kent and, before even meeting his parents, he’d come straight to my house. When you share that kind of history, there’s so much to explore as performers. Working together won’t feel like work.”

While Saiyaara has cemented its place as one of the year’s major Bollywood blockbusters, Ahaan is already looking ahead. His next project will reportedly be with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.