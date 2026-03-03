Ahaan Panday opens up about his ‘painful surgery’ after Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday has opened up about a major health setback he faced shortly after the release of his debut blockbuster Saiyaara, revealing that he underwent what he described as “one of the most painful surgeries” with a long and difficult recovery period.

In a recent interview with Esquire India, the actor shared that he decided to undergo surgery last year after struggling with a lingering shoulder injury.

“I don’t know if I should say this. I actually got a whole surgery done after the release of Saiyaara last year. And it’s one of the most painful surgeries you can do, with the longest recovery time,” Ahaan said.

The injury dates back several years to a snowmobile accident that left him with a shoulder subluxation. Although he had continued training, the condition began affecting his fitness goals and overall performance in the gym. Eventually, he opted for surgery to properly address the issue.

However, doctors warned him that the procedure would significantly set back his physical progress, which would make it “nearly impossible” to achieve the desired physique for his film.

“I used to feel motivated by actors who had dramatic gym transformations. But that was usually from a certain unhealthy body type to a healthy one. This was different; I went from being injured, to not being able to move, to not being able to lift, to being able to lift,” he added.

Ahaan made his Bollywood debut last year with Saiyaara alongside Aneet Hadda. The actor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film.