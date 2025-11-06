Ahaan Panday poised for next major project with Sharvari

Bollywood’s new hero, Ahaan Panday, is getting ready for his next major project, promising to be bigger, daring, and more thrilling than ever before.

Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday’s record-breaking success debut film directed by Mohit Suri, is now poised to venture into a new genre, action-packed romance. Under Yash Raj Films, Ali Abbas Zafar directed the genre, and Aditya Chopra produced the movie.

However, the untitled film will feature Ahaan Panday in a fully altered avatar, accompanied by Sharvari, reportedly joining him as the female star.

In addition, the movie represents another big collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Chopra, who in the past produced hit-making films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The news reports in this regard stated that the crew is already moving full speed ahead. The source to the media outlet claimed, “Ahaan is moving full-throttle into his second film, an action drama to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.” The filmmaker is slated to travel to the United Kingdom in December for a month-long rehearsal before filming begins in February 2026.

“Ahaan’s Saiyaara made upwards of Rs 550 crore globally. That has given Ali and Aditya Sir the confidence to go all out with their second film. For most of December, the director will scout for locations in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds that will add to the storytelling when they are presented on the big screen. Almost 80 to 90 per cent of the movie will be shot in England,” the source further said.

The forthcoming movie is said to feature a combination of romance, fierce action, and great emotional drama, similar to Ali Abbas Zafar’s storytelling style.

Another insider previously told a newswire, “Ali has won over the public with excellent dramas like Sultan, and even in an action film like Tiger Zinda Hai, he made the tale engaging owing to the drama that he infused into the scenes. Ali decided to return to his roots, to the genre that has given him so much joy, for his upcoming picture. He was blown away by Ahaan Panday’s atmosphere and passionate and dramatic sequences in Saiyaara.”

Furthermore, as per reports, Ahaan is working tirelessly to prepare for his role. The insider revealed, “His initial film portrayed him as a dedicated love hero. Aditya Sir’s second attempt aims to present him as an action-romance star. He has been receiving hand-to-hand combat and weapon training.