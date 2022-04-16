Ahad Cheema gets clean chit in departmental inquiries

ISLAMABAD: All departmental inquiries against Ahad Cheema, former Director-General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have been closed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Cheema is possessing assets on the names of ostensible owners and was also named in the Ashiana Housing Scheme and Paragon Housing Society scandals.

As per the notification issued by the Establishment Division, all pending inquiries against Ahad Khan Cheema have been dismissed.

The sources privy to the development said that Ahad Cheema is likely to be appointed National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman.

In April last year, the former LDA chairman was released from jail after a pre-conviction incarceration spanning over three years in connection with three references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Read more: PROGRESS MADE IN ASSETS CASE AGAINST EX-DG LDA AHAD CHEEMA

Pertinent to note that Cheema was the first high-profile arrest in Punjab by the NAB before the general elections of 2018.

A BPS-19 PAS officer, Cheema was the head of the Lahore Development Authority during the last PML-N government.

Also, in recognition of his services in constructing the Lahore metro, Ahad Cheema was conferred the award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan.

Comments