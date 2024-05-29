Ahmed Farhad arrested, in Kashmir police custody, IHC informed

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General of Pakistan informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that missing poet Ahmed Farhad has been arrested and in police custody, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The AGP submitted Dher Kot police station Kashmir’s report in the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani today.

Justice Kayani remarked that he will send the missing persons’ case file for constitution of a larger bench and adjourned the hearing.

In a previous hearing the court had summoned top officials of the intelligence agencies and federal law minister in the poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad Shah’s missing case.

In an eight-page written order of Friday’s hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed concerned authorities to recover the missing journalist and submit a report to the IHC registrar by May 29 (today).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also ordered to telecast all cases of missing persons live.

The IHC judge directed Sector Commanders of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) as well as the Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) to appear in person in the next hearing scheduled for May 29 (today).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had also summoned Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and secretaries of defence and interior in the next hearing of the case.