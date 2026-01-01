Ahmed Shahzad Slams Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Coaching Appointment

LAHORE: Former Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shahzad has voiced strong opposition to the appointment of Sarfaraz Ahmed as the head coach of the Pakistan Test team, ARY News reported.

The cricketer-turned-analyst took to the social media platform X, asserting that Pakistan cricket suffers from a lack of merit rather than a lack of talent.

Shahzad criticized Sarfaraz Ahmed’s rapid transition, noting that the former captain moved from franchise cricket to the Pakistan Cup, then to a mentorship role for juniors, followed by a stint on the selection committee, and has now been appointed head coach—all, he claims, without sufficient coaching experience.

Pakistan cricket isn’t short on talent; it’s short on transparency and merit. Sarfaraz Ahmed moved from franchise cricket into the Pakistan Cup, then into junior cricket as a mentor, then into a selection role, and now he has become the head coach in the ultimate format of the… — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) April 18, 2026

He further highlighted potential conflicts of interest, pointing out that Sarfaraz’s close associate, Asad Shafiq, is currently a selector for the women’s team, oversees the Karachi Cricket Academy, and has now been appointed batting coach while remaining on the selection committee. “This overlap raises serious questions: is this a professional system or a closed network?” Shahzad asked.

On the subject of player selection, Shahzad pointed to several inconsistencies:

Overlooked Talent:

He noted that Saad Baig scored 1,000 runs in a season and Rohail Nazir remains sidelined despite being ready, while Ghazi Ghori was selected instead.

Performance Standards:

He questioned the continued captaincy of Shan Masood at age 32, asking, “Where is the standard of performance?”

Ignored Performers:

Shahzad criticized the continued exclusion of Kamran Ghulam and Asif Afridi, the latter of whom was dropped despite a splendid recent performance.

Wasted Potential:

He lamented that Abrar Ahmed remains out of the side and that Mohammad Huraira was dropped after only two opportunities, despite his record of double and triple centuries in domestic cricket.

“The most vital element of any system is merit, which is clearly lacking in Pakistan cricket,” Shahzad concluded.