Ahmed Shehzad levels allegations against Muhammad Haris

LAHORE: Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has leveled serious allegations against wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Haris for getting selected for the national side.

Speaking to a private news channel, Ahmed Shehzad accused Muhammad Haris of ‘running’ a campaign to get his place back in the national side.

“Muhammad Haris hired a PR Team that ran a campaign on social media and demanded his inclusion in the national side,” Ahmed Shehzad added.

He said that Haris has not performed well in domestic cricket and has only scored a ‘few’ runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

“Muhammad Haris scored just one fifty in the PSL 9,” Ahmed Shehzad added and asked why Haris should be selected for the team despite his ‘poor’ performance.

He also criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for ‘ignoring’ deserving players who have been performing well in domestic cricket for the past 10 years.

“What should the players, who don’t have money to run a campaign, do?” he asked.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mohammad Haris was not included in the squad announced by the for the upcoming series against Ireland and England.

Pakistan Squad for Ireland & England Tour

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayyub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

Schedule of matches

10 May – v Ireland, 1st T20I, Dublin

12 May – v Ireland, 2nd T20, Dublin

14 May – v Ireland, 3rd T20I, Dublin

22 May – v England, 1st T20I, Leeds

25 May – v England, 2nd T20I, Birmingham

28 May – v England 3rd T20I, Cardiff

30 May – v England, 4th T20I, The Oval