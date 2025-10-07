Ahmed Shehzad questions Fakhar Zaman’s spot in T20Is

Former opening batter Ahmed Shahezad has raised questions over the performance of experienced batter Fakhar Zaman following Pakistan’s below-par show in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan suffered three humiliating defeats against arch-rivals India, including in the final of the tournament.

Shehzad was of the view that the left-hander has a decent record in the one-days, however, he failed to replicate that level of performance in the T20Is.

“Fakhar Zaman won a match in the Champions Trophy. He performs well in ODIs, but what is his status in T20s?” asked Shehzad.

He added that Babar Azam’s positive stats were shown, but when they showed his negative stats, people said they had never seen such stats.

“Similarly, for Fakhar Zaman, it is being said that he will win matches when he plays, but tell us, Fakhar has been playing T20s for 10 years; when will he perform?” he said.

Here, things run on likes and dislikes, who is in which PSL team, and how much influence that team has in PCB, he added.

Shehzad while discussing Fakhar Zaman’s stats, stated that they raised the question that he has an average of 20, a strike rate of 127.

“He [Fakhar] cannot settle as an opener, nor can he settle at number four, and the narrative is that when he goes, he will win the game, so when will he go?” he concluded.