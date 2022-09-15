Friday, September 16, 2022
Ahsan Iqbal advises Javed Latif against using ‘religion card’ in politics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal has advised his party fellow Jave Latif to refrain from using the ‘religion card’ against Imran Khan and not to play ‘on Imran’s wicket’, ARY News reported. 

The Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal took to Twitter to respond to Javed Latif’s press conference against the PTI Chief, in which he raised questions about Imran Khan’s faith. He advised Javed to refrain from using the religion card even if Imran Khan does it.

The PML-N leader shared a video clip from Javed Latif’s press conference and expressed his displeasure over it.

He added that he is someone who has faced violence due to hatred incited by exploiting people’s religious sentiments which is why he is against it. Politicians should not use the ‘religion card’ to malign their opponents, he added.

