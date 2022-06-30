Ahsan Iqbal blames Imran Khan for rampant load-shedding

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that the country-wide increase in load-shedding is due to the former PTI government, ARY News reported.

Addressing media outside the court at the hearing of the Narowal Sports complex case, Ahsan Iqbal said that the PTI left the country in ruins. On one hand, the treasury was empty, on the other they did not do any long-term gas contracts, he added.

The planning and development minister said that in his last tenure he issued funds worth Rs3200 billion, and the PTI government could not prove corruption of even Rs0.32.

The PML-N veteran said that the PTI government politicized the procurement of gas, and powerplants with over 3000 MW capacity are shut due to no gas causing rampant load-shedding. The country has no gas to produce electricity, gas procurements are done 6 months in advance, he added.

‘This summer is the summer of PTI’s failures, next summer would be much better.’

Ahsan Iqbal added that Imran Khan is playing out his politics on foreign funders’ instructions. People of Pakistan have identified Imran Khan’s politics and backed off, he added.

He said that Imran’s next power shows would fail, just like the previous one, and he is hopeful that the ECP is not intimidated by PTI’s false alarms.

