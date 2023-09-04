Ahsan Iqbal blames PPP’s Naveed Qamar for hike in sugar prices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ahsan Iqbal has blamed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Naveed Qamar for the recent hike in sugar prices in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In an interview with a private channel, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal lashed out at former federal minister for commerce Naveed Qamar for exporting sugar.

He said that PPP’s Naveed Qamar permitted the export of sugar and PML-N cannot be blamed for the hike in sugar prices as the decisions were taken by the PDM coalition government.

On the other hand, Naveed Qamar defended his decision of exporting sugar saying that Pakistan had additional sugar that’s why sugar export was allowed. The sugar crisis will not end until the smuggling and hoarding is stopped.

Earlier, sugar prices hiked up to an all-time high in Karachi to Rs195 per kg as weekly inflation continues to accelerate.

According to details, the sweetener is being sold between Rs185 to Rs195 in Karachi’s retail market, while the rate in the wholesale market decreased to Rs178 per kg from Rs180.

Despite the decrease in the wholesale market price of sugar, the retailers are selling the same at their desired rate.

In a statement, Rauf Ibrahim – Chairman Wholesale Grocers Association – said that the sugar mafia and hoarders created an ‘artificial shortage’ of sweetener and reduced its supply into the market.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Commerce and Industries ruled out the shortage of sugar in Pakistan.

The clarification came after sources claimed that Pakistan is seeking to import sugar from Brazil.

The sources within the ministry said Pakistan has sufficient stock of sugar more than 2 million metric tons, which is sufficient for the country’s use until December.