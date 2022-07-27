Ahsan Iqbal calls for timely implementation of Gwadar Smart City project

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has directed the concerned authorities to ensure the timely implementation of Gwadar Smart City project, ARY News reported.

The federal minister expressed his views while chairing a meeting to review the Gwadar projects. Matters related to fishermen, Pasni and Gwadar ports were discussed during the meeting.

“Gwadar port became inactive due to the negligence of Imran Khan-led government,” he said, adding that the current regime was taking measures to restore the port.

The Planning minister directed the concerned authorities to align Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan with Gwadar Port City Plan. He also directed the authorities to ensure timely implementation of Gwadar Smart City project.

“Gwadar fishermen should be provided with new engines for boating,” he said, adding that Pakistan Navy services can be acquired for dredging of Gwadar port. He further said that Pasni Port should be made functional for fishing.

