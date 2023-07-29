Ahsan Iqbal claims PTI conspiring sanctions on Pakistan in US 

NAROWAL: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is conspiring sanctions on Pakistan in the United States (US), ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal minister said that a conspiracy is being made by PTI in the United States to impose sanctions on Pakistan. He said that the PTI’s politics is against the state and its people, and they have been exposed to the nation for their anti-state agendas.

Ahsan Iqbal claimed that PML-N is the only party that could take Pakistan out of the crisis. He invited the PTI leaders to join PML-N and work for the betterment of the country and make Pakistan an economic power.

He said that consultations are going on with the coalition parties for the caretaker prime minister and when they all agree on one name then the candidate’s name will be shared with the opposition leader. The name of the caretaker prime minister candidate will be revealed to the nation after it is finalized by the prime minister and opposition leader.

Earlier, on the issue regarding human rights in Pakistan, Deputy Spokesperson of state department Vedant Patel emphasized that the United States consistently raises human rights concerns with officials from countries worldwide. He reiterated that advocating for human rights is a core principle for the U.S. government, and the topic remains on the table in all diplomatic engagements.